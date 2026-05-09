Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Attends The Ongoing Malwa Utsav At Dusshera Maidan In The City On Saturday

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav Attends The Ongoing Malwa Utsav At Dusshera Maidan In The City On Saturday | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The silver jubilee edition of Malwa Utsav has transformed into a grand celebration of heritage, featuring an eclectic mix of international crafts and traditional Indian folk arts. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav lauded the organisers for their dedication to preserving local culture and announced a grant of Rs5 lakh to support the festival’s continued success.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Minister Tulsi Silawat and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, who highlighted the festival's role as a beacon of good governance and cultural pride.

The cultural stage came alive with a stunning array of performances, notably the Rouf dance from Kashmir, performed by women in colourful pherans to celebrate the harvest season. Punjab’s Jindwa and energetic Bhangra, accompanied by traditional instruments like the dhol and tumbi, captivated the crowd, while performers from Andhra Pradesh presented the Tametagullu dance, narrating the saga of Lord Ram through human pyramids. Other highlights included the Sela dance by the Gond tribes and the UNESCO-recognised ancient Garba from Rajkot.

The diversity of the festival was equally impressive, showcasing international crafts from Thailand and Uganda alongside domestic creators. Regional specialities included black pottery from Rajasthan, metal-worked furniture from Jaipur, and Gond paintings from Dindori. Textiles and handloom featured Kolkata’s Kantha work, hand-block prints from West Bengal, and traditional Maheshwari and Pochampally sarees.

The festivities continue today, featuring Gangaur, Ghoomar, and Gidda performances starting at 4:00 PM.