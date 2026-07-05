Chief Election Commissioner Offers Prayers At Omkareshwar | FP photo

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga on Saturday during his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and offered prayers with his family.

He participated in the temple's Shringar Aarti and Shayan Shringar rituals before interacting with the media.

Kumar described the visit as one of the most memorable moments of his life and said it was a blessing to seek the deity's blessings with his wife.

Recalling a pledge made in 2003 to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas, he said the spiritual journey had been fulfilled through Lord Shiva's grace.

Appealing to citizens, Kumar stressed the importance of spirituality in achieving inner peace and balance.

He urged people to remain connected to India's rich spiritual heritage and contribute positively to nation-building. Collector Rishabh Gupta, SP Agam Jain and other officials were present during the visit.

CEC visits Maheshwar

Maheshwar: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by his wife, visited the historic town of Maheshwar on Sunday.

Khargone Collector Bhavya Mittal and SP Dr Ravindra Verma welcomed him at the Narmada Retreat Hotel.

Kumar began his visit at the banks of the Narmada River, where he offered prayers before taking a boat ride.

He also visited the Baneshwar Temple in the river and admired the architecture of Maheshwar Fort, praising its intricate carvings as a remarkable example of heritage craftsmanship.

Later, he visited Ahilya Ghat, the Ahileshwar Temple complex and the Reva Society inside the fort premises, where he observed the weaving of Maheshwari sarees.

He interacted with local weavers, appreciated their craftsmanship and purchased sarees.

The Chief Election Commissioner also visited the Rajwada complex, paid tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and toured the museum.

He described Maheshwar's cultural and historical heritage as a national asset. Elaborate security arrangements were made by state and district authorities during the visit.