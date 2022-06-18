e-Paper Get App

Chhattisgarh :About 20 drums filled with Mahua Lahan found floating in the middle of Bandarkach's river

Police seizes the liquor

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Seized liquor drums | FPJ

FP News Services

Rajpur (Chhattisgarh)

Beware Rajpur residents, Rajpur police is continuously taking strict action against illegal gambling, betting and liquor manufacturing in the area. Regarding this, Rajpur police station in-charge TI Yashwant Badole and his team confiscated and destroyed about 20 drums (2000 L) of Mahua Lahan found floating in the middle of a river located at Bandarkach village.

One informer informed police officials that illegal liquor is being manufactured daily on the bank of Bandarkach's river. After this, TI Yashwant Badole directed the SP, Barwani to constitute a team to finish the game against such types of miscreants. Officials did the same and reached the banks of the mentioned river. But, no trace of a liquor kiln was found running in the area.

Then cops felt something was fishy and after investigating the entire bank, they decided to dive into the river. Surprisingly they found about 20 big drums tied with a rope and were left floating in the deep water that is in the middle of the river.

On taking them out, 2000 litre of Mahua Lahan (used for making raw liquor) were found stored in them. Later, on the spot, cops destroyed the stock of liquor along with its manufacturing equipment which was discovered buried in the Bank.

Informed TI Yashwant said that the action of Rajpur police will be continued against such types of malicious practices.

article-image

