Chhath Puja 2026 In MP's Ujjain Sees Devotees Offer Arghya To Setting Sun At Ram Ghat And Mithila Ghat | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed scenes of deep religious devotion on Sunday evening, the third day of Chhath Mahaparv, at Ram Ghat and Mithila Ghat on Vikram Sarovar. A large number of women and devotees gathered at the ghat to celebrate the festival.

The devotees observing the fast stood in the water and worshipped Chhathi Maiya, offering arghya to the setting Sun and praying for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of their families. The ghat resonated with chants in praise of Chhathi Maiya and traditional folk songs throughout the rituals.

Devotees arrived carrying baskets containing fruits, thekua, sugarcane and other offerings. Collector Raushan Kumar Singh also visited Mithila Ghat with his wife. The couple worshipped Chhathi Maiya and offered arghya to the setting Sun. Describing his participation in the festival as a privilege, he extended Chhath greetings to the devotees.

Chhath is celebrated over four days. On the first day, devotees clean their homes and make preparations for the puja. On the second day, known as Kharna, women observing the fast abstain from food throughout the day and consume jaggery-based kheer as prasad in the evening. On the third day, arghya is offered to the setting Sun, while the fast is completed on the fourth day with offerings to the rising Sun in the morning.

Devotees observing the fast, said that families from North India, particularly Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, come together to celebrate the festival. Special attention is paid to cleanliness and purity during the rituals. Those observing the fast follow strict religious practices and maintain the fast for three days.

Chhath Mahaparv will conclude on Monday morning with devotees offering arghya to the rising Sun. Chief Minister r Mohan Yadav is also likely to join the occasion virtually and offer prayers to the Sun God.

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