Chhath Pooja 2024: 4-Day Sun Festival Concludes With Arghya To The Rising Sun

Chhath Pooja 2024: Four-Day Sun Festival Concludes With Arghya To Rising Sun | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Chhath festival came to a vibrant close in the city on Friday, with thousands of devotees from Bihar and other northeastern states participating in the final rituals at local ghats. The grand celebration, which honors the Sun God, saw devotees offering Arghya (a ritualistic offering of water) to the rising Sun, praying for the health, prosperity, and well-being of their families, communities, and the nation.

FP Photo

The festival, which has deep cultural roots in Purvanchal, particularly Bihar, transformed the city's ghats into a spiritual and cultural hub. After performing the first Arghya to the setting Sun on Thursday evening, devotees gathered at over 150 locations across Indore, including prominent spots like Vijaynagar, Tulsi Nagar, and Shyam Nagar, to offer prayers at dawn.

FP Photo

The ghats were filled with worshippers by early morning, with major sites illuminated by colorful lights and alive with the sounds of traditional folk songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya.

FP Photo

Read Also 5 Reasons Why Women Wear Long Orange Tika During Chhath Puja Prayers

Arghya offered with spiritual devotion

The pre-dawn Arghya ceremony was a mesmerizing sight, with fireworks and sparklers adding to the festive atmosphere. As sunrise approached, men and women, standing knee-deep in water, entered a deep state of spiritual devotion. The ceremony culminated in the offering of Arghya to the Sun God, accompanied by the chanting of sacred mantras such as "Aadidev Namastubhyam Praseed Mam Bhaskar" and "Om Suryaya Namah," as devotees sought blessings for peace, harmony, and prosperity for Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and the nation.

K.K. Jha, state general secretary of the Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, and Thakur Jagdish Singh, president of the organization, were present at the celebrations. They noted the active participation of local leaders and officials, who joined the devotees in offering prayers and celebrating the festival.

FP Photo

Thekua distributed after Arghya

In keeping with tradition, Chhath Prasad, including the popular Thekua and seasonal fruits, was distributed among the devotees. Many also performed rituals around the sacred Peepal tree before concluding their 36-hour fast with a salt-based meal, marking the end of their intense spiritual observance.

The Chhath Mahaparv in Indore not only showcased the strength of Purvanchal’s cultural and spiritual heritage but also united thousands of people in a collective expression of faith, gratitude, and hope for the well-being of their families and the nation.