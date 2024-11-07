5 Reasons Why Women Wear Long Orange Tika During Chhath Puja Prayers

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 07, 2024

Chhath Puja is an annual festival that lasts for 4 days. It is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated with devotion and traditional rituals

One of the customs during this festival is for women to wear a long orange or red tika (vermilion mark) on their foreheads

The orange tika represents devotion and purity. During Chhath Puja, women perform rituals with sincerity and a pure heart. The tika is a visible mark of this dedication, symbolising the purity of mind and intention in praying for family well-being

Orange is a color that represents the sun and its energy. The long orange tika aligns with this, symbolising respect and connection to the Sun God, whom devotees thank for life and health

In Hindu culture, the tika on a woman’s forehead is often seen as a symbol of good fortune. Wearing a long orange tika during Chhath Puja is believed to bring prosperity and happiness to the family

Married women wear the tika as a gesture of love toward their husbands. It is thought to strengthen the marital bond

The long tika is worn down to the nose, following the path of the spiritual "third eye" chakra on the forehead, which is believed to enhance focus, clarity, and positive energy

