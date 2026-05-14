Cheers For Beer Summer Peak, Liquor Contractors Meet Assistant Excise Commissioner

Cheers For Beer As Summer Peak, Liquor Contractors Meet Assistant Excise Commissioner | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Liquor contractors on Thursday met assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, demanding the resumption of beer supply in the city to deal with the ongoing shortage during the summer season.

Contractor Mohan Thakur said that contractors reported a sharp increase in demand for beer in summer, but due to insufficient stock, they are facing major financial losses. According to the contractors, many liquor shops are not receiving enough beer, and some popular brands are also unavailable. They said the shortage is affecting business, and customers are returning without making purchases due to limited stock.

The contractors also pointed out that Indore is known as the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh and generates one of the highest liquor revenues for the state government. Despite this, they claimed that an adequate supply of beer and several other liquor brands is still not being provided to the city.

The contractors requested that the Excise Department ensure a regular and sufficient supply so that the shortage can be controlled during the peak summer season. Tiwari assured them that the department would supply an adequate quantity of beer and other brands.