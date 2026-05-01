Checking Drive Launched After Dhar Accident, Overloaded Vehicles Penalised |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police on Friday launched a checking drive on Aalirajpur Road following the road accident in Dhar district that claimed 16 labourers' lives. Police in Kukshi, Bagh and Gandhwani have intensified action against overloaded vehicles to prevent similar incidents.

During the drive, 31 vehicles were inspected, of which seven overloaded vehicles were fined. Six vehicles were found violating traffic rules and a total penalty of Rs 4,000 was collected. Four vehicles without proper documents were seized and parked at the Kukshi police station. Officials also advised drivers and passengers to follow safety norms and avoid carrying passengers beyond capacity.

In Bagh, police teams conducted checks on Bagh Bypass, Tanda Road and Wanda Road. Overloaded tractor-trolleys and pickup vehicles were stopped, and passengers were made to deboard. Drivers were warned against unsafe practices.

Similarly, in Gandhwani, police carried out inspections on key routes, issuing fines and spreading awareness, emphasising safety over penalties to avoid future tragedies.

Overloaded pickup menace continues unchecked

Sardarpur: Despite the recent tragedy near Tirla in Dhar district that killed 16 people travelling in an overloaded pickup, unsafe practices continue unchecked. On Friday morning, a speeding pickup carrying passengers in the rear and on the roof was seen on the old National Highway towards Indore. Shockingly, it passed in front of the Sardarpur police station without action, raising serious concerns over enforcement and transport safety.