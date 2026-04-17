Chandan Nagar Tops March Police Station Performance Rankings; Sarafa Ranks Last In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chandan Nagar police station ranked first in the performance evaluation results for March, released by the police commissionerate on Thursday.

The evaluation was carried out to improve policing, ensure better control over crime, and make police work more transparent, responsible and public-friendly. Sarafa police station ranked last in the report.

The evaluation system has been introduced under the guidance of Commissioner of Police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh. Under this process, all police stations in the commissionerate are assessed monthly against fixed parameters. A committee led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the respective zone reviews the work of each police station.

In the March evaluation, 32 police stations across the city were reviewed based on their performance, public satisfaction and innovative efforts benefiting citizens. Chandan Nagar police station (TI Tilak Karole) from Zone-4 secured the first position for best performance. Bhanwarkuan police station ranked second, while Dwarikapuri police station secured third place.

On the other hand, the Sarafa police station (TI Rajkumar Litoria), also from Zone-4, ranked last due to average performance on the set parameters. Officials said that police stations with better performance will be encouraged and rewarded along with their staff. The commissionerate will provide training to stations with weaker performance to improve their efficiency and professional skills. The Indore Police Commissionerate said that such efforts will continue to make policing more effective, transparent and focused on public service