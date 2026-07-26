Chaliha Festival Draws Devotees In Jay Jagat In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chaliha Festival is being celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm by the Sindhi community, with religious fervour visible across several parts of the city. Among the prominent venues, the Sindhi-dominated Jay Jagat area has witnessed large participation by devotees during the ongoing celebrations dedicated to Lord Jhulelal.

On the second Friday of the festival, a special prayer ceremony was organised at the Jhulelal Temple in Kranti Kriplani Nagar, where devotees offered prayers to Lord Jhulelal, revered as an incarnation of Varun Dev. A beautifully decorated Bahrana Sahib was installed, and a traditional offering of 56 bhog was presented to the deity as part of the rituals.

Hundreds of devotees, including a large number of women, participated in the aarti, pallav and ardas, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being. The celebrations also featured the traditional Sindhi folk dance Chhej, with participants expressing their faith and cultural pride through devotional performances.

The event concluded with the distribution of prasad prepared as part of the 56 bhog offering. Volunteers and community members actively managed the arrangements, ensuring the smooth conduct of the religious programme. The Chaliha Festival continues to strengthen spiritual values while preserving the rich cultural traditions of the Sindhi community.