CET registrations to be held on the lines of JEE, NET

Indore: Registrations for common entrance test (CET), conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for admission in its professional courses, would be on the lines of JEE, UGC-NET and NEET this year.

National Testing Agency, which has been entrusted the contract of CET for session 2021-22, has provided a new format of the registration form to DAVV. The new format which is like that of JEE and NEET seeks various personal and educational information, which earlier were not used to be part of DAVV registration form.

Besides, the NTA has also asked DAVV to make changes in the admission brochure. Because of these changes, the notification of CET got delayed.

The notification, which was expected to be released last weekend, may take one more week to be out.

This delay is going to shrink registration duration. The registration window, which used to remain open for four to five weeks till last year, may shut in three weeks this year.

According to DAVV officials, testing for registration will be done for two days after which the notification will be released and registration window will be opened.

CET committee coordinator Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja said that the registration window is likely to be opened on Saturday. He said that the university wants CET to be held on August 25 so students do not get lesser time for registration compared to last year. However, he stated that the shrinking of duration won’t hit the number of registrations.

37 courses in three groups

The university has divided 37 courses into three different groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A will consist of MBA courses whereas Group B will comprise integrated courses. Group C will have Science-Arts courses in its fold.

The university administration has suggested setting up of examination centres in 22 cities. For the first time, emphasis has been laid on holding CET in many cities of the state including Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Satna, Sagar. DAVV has also told NTE that it wants CET to be held in Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata etc.