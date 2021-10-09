CET counselling Group B: All quota seats in B.Com (Hons), BA (Ecom), BA-LLB filled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All seats reserved for students belonging to SC/ST category and other backward classes got filled in five out of 10 after-school courses on the very first day of CET counselling conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, on Friday.

“After-school courses in Group B of CET witnessed tremendous response,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta.

Out of 10 courses in this group, quota seats in five courses viz B.Com (Hons), BA (Economics), MBA (Management Science) and MBA (e-Commerce) and BA-LLB got filled by the evening.

Other courses in the group also drew students in large numbers.

Similarly, Gupta said that MBA (Financial Administration), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (e-Commerce) and MBA (Human Resource) in Group A also received good response from students.

Group B consists of undergraduate courses whereas Group A has post-graduate courses, especially MBA courses, in its fold.

While all seats reserved for SC students were filled in MBA (FA), MBA (MM), MBA (HR) and MBA (e-Commerce), ST candidates occupied more than 90 per cent of seats reserved for them in these courses.

Some other courses in Group A which saw good response from students included MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Financial Services), MBA (Business Economics), MBA (Hospital Administration) and MBA (Foreign Trade).

BA-LLB in Group B also attracted students and almost 85 per cent quota seats in this course got filled on first day of CET counselling.

DAVV had invited ST candidates from AIR-1 to AIR-142 (All), SC candidates from AIR-1 to AIR-300 and OBC candidates from AIR-1 to AIR-300 in both the groups.

CET was conducted on August 31 and September 4 for admission on 2515 seats lying vacant in 41 self-finance courses in DAVV.

BEd, MEd registration window shut

The online registration window of centralised counselling for admission in teacher education courses including BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd etc were shut on Friday.

The help desk for document verification will also be closed on Saturday.

Department of Higher Education will release common merit list of students registered for the counselling on October 11. The final merit list and allotment letters will be released on October 19. Students will be required to pay 50 per cent of course fee online for confirmation of admission from October 21 to October 25.

Remaining 50 per cent of the student will have to pay when colleges will resume classes.

Admissions in teacher education courses were granted through centralised counselling. Three rounds were conducted but still many seats remained vacant in the colleges.

Following the demand of colleges, DHE had approved a proposal for an additional round of counselling for admission in teacher education programmes. Now, no additional round will be conducted for admission in teacher education programme, said Indore division additional director Dr Suresh Silawat.

