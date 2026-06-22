CEO Orders Recovery From Former Kharkui Panchayat Officials In Jhabua | Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Jitendra Singh Chauhan ordered recovery proceedings against the former sarpanch and former secretary of Gram Panchayat Kharakui under Ranapur Janpad Panchayat after officials found irregularities in construction works approved under the Panch Parmeshwar and other schemes.

Authorities had approved 11 projects for concrete road construction in various hamlets under the gram panchayat. Officials withdrew Rs 32,80,030 for these projects, but the related construction work remains incomplete. An investigation confirmed that this amount is recoverable.

Acting on a report from the District Panchayat, Ranapur, the CEO examined the case and found that work approved during the tenures of former sarpanch Kamlesh Chauhan and former secretary Kailash Panchal remained incomplete despite the withdrawal of funds.

Officials granted both respondents a hearing under Section 89 of the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993. Both sought time to deposit Rs 16,40,015 each but failed to do so within the stipulated period.

The authority has now ordered recovery of Rs 16,40,015 each from Kamlesh Chauhan and Kailash Panchal, totalling Rs 32,80,030. Officials have also imposed stoppage of one increment with cumulative effect on Panchal for negligence. The order requires deposit within one month, failing which authorities will recover the amount as land revenue arrears.