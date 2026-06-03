CEO Directs Completion Of MGNREGA, Jal Ganga Works By June 30 In Sardarpur | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Panchayat CEO Abhishek Choudhary has directed officials to complete all pending works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Jal Ganga conservation campaign by June 30.

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Janpad Panchayat auditorium in Sardarpur on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Choudhary reviewed the progress of various development projects and instructed sub-engineers, gram panchayat secretaries and employment assistants to closely monitor ongoing works and ensure their timely completion.

He stressed the importance of maintaining regular supervision so that projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The CEO also directed officials to dispose of all applications received under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26 within a week.

He said eligible beneficiaries should receive the benefits of the housing scheme without unnecessary delay and asked officials to expedite the verification and approval process.

Choudhary further ordered the immediate disposal of pending cases under the Sambal Yojana and emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of development activities across the block.

Expressing displeasure over delays in KYC-related work in Gram Panchayat Amba and the absence of the Dhulet employment assistant from the meeting without prior intimation, he directed the Janpad Panchayat CEO to issue show-cause notices to both and initiate appropriate action.

Janpad Panchayat CEO Joshua Peter and other officials were present at the review meeting.