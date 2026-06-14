Centuries-Old Jail Pond Restoration Drive Launched In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards water conservation and environmental restoration, a massive cleanliness and rejuvenation campaign was launched on Sunday to revive a centuries-old pond located inside the District Jail premises.

The pond, measuring approximately 150 by 400 feet, had gradually turned into a dumping ground and was lying neglected for years.

The restoration initiative was launched in the presence of MLA Mahendra Hardia, corporator Nandkishore Pahadiya and others, who joined hundreds of inmates and jail staff in a voluntary labour (Shramdaan) drive to clean and restore the water body.

The programme was attended by Jail Superintendent Jawahar Singh Mandloi, Deputy Jail Superintendent Rakesh Mohan Upadhyay, Assistant Jail Superintendents Manoj Jaiswal, Hemant Nagar and Archita Barde, Chief Head Warder Bindu Mishra, along with the entire jail staff and inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mahendra Hardia said that in view of the growing water crisis in cities, reviving old ponds and other traditional water sources is the need of the hour.

He said the restoration of the pond would not only help improve the groundwater level in the surrounding areas but also send a strong message about the importance of water conservation.

The campaign has been launched under the leadership and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, focusing on environmental protection and sustainable water management.

Nearly 1,000 inmates lodged in the district jail are expected to participate in the drive, which will continue for the next eight to 15 days.

The Municipal Corporation will also play an important role by providing necessary equipment and logistical support.

The organisers appealed to citizens to come forward and help revive neglected ponds, wells and stepwells across the city.

Emphasising the importance of preserving natural water resources, participants reiterated the message: "Jal Hai To Kal Hai" (If there is water, there is a future) and "Water is Life."