Central Reserve Police Force Honours Martyr Mathur Singh Tomar | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre, Neemuch, paid tribute to martyr Constable Mathur Singh Tomar on his death anniversary on Monday.

Constable Tomar, a native of Dhyana village in Aalirajpur district, was serving with the 119 Battalion of the CRPF when he laid down his life on June 1, 2005, while fighting terrorists during an anti-terror operation.

His sacrifice continues to inspire generations and remains a symbol of courage and patriotism.

To commemorate the occasion, the CRPF Group Centre organised a special tribute programme at the martyr’s ancestral village. Assistant Commandant Rohtas Kumar visited the family and led the ceremony in honour of the fallen soldier.

During the programme, CRPF personnel, local public representatives, civil police officials, dignitaries and villagers offered floral tributes to the martyr.

A two-minute silence was observed and prayers were offered for the peace of his soul. Officials also conveyed their condolences and respect to the bereaved family.

Addressing the gathering, CRPF officials said honouring martyrs and supporting their families is a collective responsibility.

They assured the family that they remain an integral part of the CRPF fraternity and that the force stands committed to extending all possible assistance whenever required.