Central Narcotics Bureau Busts Interstate Contraband-Smuggling Network In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN), Neemuch, carried out two major operations, resulting in the seizure of 1,621.5kg of poppy straw and the arrest of three suspects.

The operations disrupted an interstate smuggling network operating under the cover of legitimate goods transportation.

The first operation was conducted on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Road by a joint team of CBN Neemuch and Udaipur officials on Friday night. Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a truck travelling from Chittorgarh towards Gujarat.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 204.1kg of poppy husk concealed beneath sacks of lime and packed in 10 plastic bags. The contraband and the vehicle were seized, and one suspect was taken into custody.

The second operation took place on Saturday near Jaora along the Mandsaur-Jirapur highway. Officials maintained overnight surveillance before intercepting a truck transporting a large consignment from Pratapgarh towards Maharashtra. The search revealed 1,417.4kg of poppy husk hidden beneath slate pencils and packed in 70 plastic sacks.

Two suspects were arrested in this case. All the suspects were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Authorities seized the vehicles and contraband, and further investigation is underway.