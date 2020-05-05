Central government to announce Rs 1 lakh crore package for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises soon, says Indore MP Shankar Lalwani

The Central Government will announce a Rs 1 lakh crore package for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the country, said Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also a member of MSME National Board, on Tuesday. An official announcement in this regard would be made soon, the MP added.

Lalwani said this at a meeting organised through video-conferencing with MSME unit owners, organised by the Global Forum for Industrial Development. Lalwani said the Centre believes that there can be no progress in the country without the growth of MSMEs

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that every disaster brings a big opportunity. Corona is an unprecedented and terrible disaster, but we have to find opportunities in it and we will get out of this disaster by becoming stronger with the help of society, government and businessmen’, Lalwani said.

MP Lalwani assured businessmen that the government understood the issues like shortage of capital, problems related to GST and other taxes and shortage of labourers. All these subjects are under consideration under the leadership of MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari who is formulating a comprehensive scheme to provide relief to MSMEs.

In this online conference, representatives of more than 70 associations from all over Madhya Pradesh took part. Its main objective was to make the government aware of the problems faced by manufacturing units and businesses due to COVID-19. The online meeting was conducted by GFID President Deepak Bhandari.