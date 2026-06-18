Central Bureau Of Narcotics Seizes Contraband; 4 Held In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit, seized more than 2.92 tons of illegal poppy straw, 120 grams of opium, four vehicles and other incriminating material during three anti-narcotics operations conducted in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on June 16 and 17. Officials arrested four accused, while one suspect remains absconding.

In the first operation, a joint CBN team intercepted a truck and a Maruti S-Cross on the Mandsaur-Jaora road. Investigators found that the car was escorting the truck as a pilot vehicle.

The truck driver fled under the cover of darkness, but officials arrested two occupants of the car. A search of the truck revealed 1,088.640 kg of poppy straw concealed beneath 510 sacks of lime powder.

In the second operation, officers intercepted a dumper truck at Narayanpura toll plaza on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur highway. The driver allegedly attempted to ram an official vehicle while trying to escape.

A search led to the seizure of 1,619.340 kg of poppy straw and 120 grams of opium. Officials arrested one accused.

In the third operation, a joint DRI-CBN team chased a car for nearly 40 km near Jaora and recovered 212.600 kg of concealed poppy straw. Officials arrested one accused and launched further investigations to identify other members of the smuggling network.