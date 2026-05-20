Central Bureau Of Narcotics Seized 455 Grams Of Opium Being Sent Through Speed Post In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur/Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Mandsaur Cell on Monday evening seized 455 grams of opium concealed inside candy wrappers from a parcel that was reportedly being prepared for international delivery to Canada through speed post from Mandsaur Head Post Office.

The action was carried out after the CBN received information from the post office about a suspicious parcel, containing narcotic substances being booked for Canada from the Mandsaur post office.

Mandsaur Post office Postmaster Jyoti Chaprot, said that they usually verify the contents of international parcels and also ask customers to fill out the required forms. During which the person appeared nervous and later fled away without booking, leaving the parcel at the counter.

Postal authorities immediately informed the Narcotics department, following which a team reached the post office and opened the parcel. "Upon searching the contents of the said parcel, two candy boxes containing the candy named 'Love Pan' were found.

All the wrappers of the candy were opened and it was found containing approx 25 opium pouches rolled in the form of candy inside the wrapper, weighing 455 grams of opium. The rest of the wrappers were found to contain candy. Subsequently, the contraband was seized under relevant sections of the NDPS Act," said CBN officials.

Postal Assistant Mehra added that the parcel weighed around 2 kilograms and was being booked for Canada. The sender's address mentioned on the parcel was from Neemuch.

CBN officials seized the contraband under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Officials launched an investigation and a search is underway to apprehend the absconding accused.