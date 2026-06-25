Central Bureau Of Narcotics Destroys 40-Tonne Drug Haul In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh, destroyed more than 40 tonnes of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in a record disposal drive at the UltraTech Cement plant in Khor, Nayagaon on Wednesday.

The High-Level Drug Disposal Committee supervised the destruction in accordance with the NDPS Act, 1985, and environmental safety norms.

The Representatives of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board remained present during the exercise.

The contraband, seized in 29 cases, included over 21.5 tonnes of poppy straw, 8.5 tonnes of opium black seeds, 15 kg of heroin, 44.755 kg of mephedrone, brown sugar, alprazolam powder, more than 67,000 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup and large quantities of tramadol, lorazepam, clonazepam, alprazolam tablets, pentazocine injections, buprenorphine ampoules and other psychotropic medicines.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics will deposit 37.649 kg of opium seized in eight cases at the Government Opium and Alkaloid Works, Neemuch, as per the prescribed guidelines.

The agency said the disposal drive reflected its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and supported the vision of a drug-free India.