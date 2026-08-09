Central Bank Of India Extends Rs 222 Crore MSME Credit Support In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bank of India organised a mega MSME credit outreach programme in Indore to provide easy financial assistance to MSME enterprises and connect them with a rapidly growing business environment.

The programme was organised at the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP).

The event was attended by central office general manager Rohit Kumar and regional head Suman Kumar Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Rohit Kumar said the MSME sector is a major engine of the country’s economic growth.

He said Central Bank of India is working to support entrepreneurs through modern banking technologies and simplified loan processes.

Entrepreneurs were briefed about various loan facilities, government schemes and specialised MSME products available through the bank.

During the programme, MSME enterprises received loan facilities worth Rs 222 crore through the Central Bank of India Regional Office, Indore, at attractive and competitive interest rates.

Loans worth Rs 80 crore were sanctioned, while Rs 20 crore was disbursed. The remaining Rs 142 crore is currently under process.

Regional head Suman Kumar Singh said the MSME sector is the foundation of the country’s economic strength and assured that Central Bank of India remains committed to supporting the sector.

A large number of MSME entrepreneurs, startup founders and business representatives participated in the programme.