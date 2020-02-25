CBSE to avoid countersigning certificates

Indore: Documents like transfer certificate, experience certificate and others issued to students and teachers will not be countersigned by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from this academic session onwards.

Board’s controller of examination Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj in the letter to school heads said it has been noticed that some schools affiliated to CBSE issue certificates based on information, which is available only in the school and are sent to CBSE offices for countersigning. “Since CBSE does not hold the original information, it will not countersign it,” he added.

The CBSE has asked schools to countersign following certificates (if required).

* Experience certificates given to teachers

* Certificates issued to students for the purpose of employment or obtaining any type of government concessions like student tours or railway journeys

Valid certificates:

a) Certificates should be issued on the official school letterhead only and signed by principal or school head

a. School letterhead should contain the following information below the name and address of the school: Affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education, B. Affiliation number

b) It is essential that school name and address are match what is mentioned in CBSE records

c) Only if required, the issued certificate can be countersigned by the manager/secretary/school managing committee member

d) In case, certificate is issued on a prescribed format, then the stamp and seal of the school should contain information mentioned above.

e) Copy may be directly sent to authority concerned by school

f) All certificates to be uploaded on school website also

g) School name and address to be verified from CBSE affiliation link