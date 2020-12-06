CBSE schools to stay shut, MPBSE ones ready to reopen, planning on in Govt schools

Indore: Schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not open in December even for students attempting class X and class XII board examinations in academic session 2020-21.

On the other hand, schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) are all set to hold classes and take up the challenge of completing the course.

To discuss and implement necessary protocol checks for controlling corona virus outspread in government schools, standard operating protocols (SOP) will be floated to the schools and principals will be required to ensure compliance.

Most parents are worried about their child’s health as well as future. While it is essential that students don’t skip studies, the risk of catching corona virus is just too high for most parents. Discussing the possible aspects of reopening the schools, we bring a bird eye view of the current situation and planning in private schools in Indore.

Rejoin school with consent from parents only

Regular classes of tenth and twelfth will begin from this week, as per SOP released by state govt. Class tenth and twelfth examinations will commence in the first week of March.

Regular classes will be held two to three days a week depending on the space available in the school of ninth-eleventh.

This was announced after review meeting School Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The department issued instructions to all the collectors. However, students must bring a consent letter from parents to join regular classes.

Essentials of ‘New Normal’ in schools

· A class can be divided into two sections as required by taking regular classes, so that safe physical distance can be followed.

· Students will come to school only with the consent of the parent. Online teaching will continue as before.

· All schools will compulsorily follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and the State Government regarding the Covid-19 transition from time to time.

· District Collectors will conduct the Covid-19 test for students and academic and non-academic staff as required.

CBSE schools: Reopening probably in Jan 2021

CBSE schools might consider opening in January 2021 with parents’ consent and hopefully, after outspread of covid-19 infection is controlled.

“Currently, only few students turn up for doubt-clearing sessions in CBSE schools, as parents are worried about their well-being. Hence, conducting regular classes will not be a practical decision,” UK Jha, chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools, said.

He added that safety is a major concern and even though protocols can be followed, it is not a good idea to rush and conduct offline classes. “We will be discussing the possibility further, but as of now, it seems less likely that we will reopen schools for regular classes for class X and class XII in December,” Jha said.

MP board schools: 70% will turn up for classes

Schools affiliated to MPBSE will soon invite students to attend regular classes, as online teaching and studies have been a major challenge for all the students. “Most students studying in MPBSE schools are not categorised as elite group, where owning a smart-phone and fast internet access seems normal,” Gopal Soni, patron of MP Private School Association, said.

He added that even though schools are reopening, it will be a challenge to prepare students for board examinations. “There is very little time for students to understand the entire course and be well-versed for board examinations, as most students have not been able to study online,” Soni said.

He added that 50 percent students have been turning up in schools for doubt-clearing sessions and it is expected that about 60 to 70 percent will give consent and attend regular classes as well.

Govt schools

As per SOP issued, district collector will be overall responsible for ensuring compliance to the guidelines and safety in schools. Principals will be briefed regarding the possibility and preparation for regular classes by DEO in a meeting to be held this week.