CBSE Class XII Examination- English: Prepare systematic exam strategy to score better

Kuldeep Kaur Chhabra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CBSE Board Examination is at the doorstep. This must have created an anxiety in the students. Focussing on the bull’s eye is the need of the time. Few are well prepared while some still need a push to come in the active mode. So, here are some million dollar tips to face the examination with full confidence and zeal given by Kuldeep Kaur Chhabra, PGT English.

Writing Skills Tips :

• Prepare a list of quotations related to general topics like Environment, Health, Women Empowerment, Science and Technology, National Integration, Social Media etc and learn them to use in writing skills for impressive write up.

• Prepare a chart with all the writing skills formats and stick it near your study table to be revised regularly

• Identify focus points of different writing skills where errors could be committed and revise them frequently to avoid mistakes

• For article writing, prepare topics related to Health and Hygiene, Education, Climate change, gadgets, etc

• For letter to editor, prepare notes on current affairs, problems related to social issues, awareness like Traffic jam, Road Rage, Cleaniliness, Crime, Deforestation etc.

Along with the problem, causes and consequences, do write 4-5 solutions compulsorily

Literature Tips:

• Read the chapters, play and poems thoroughly and underline important phrases, incidences and instances. Do write them in the answers.

• Navigate the chapters through mind maps and flow charts.

• Learn figure of speech of all the five poems.

• Prepare chapters like Indigo, On the Face of it, The Last Lesson, The Enemy, Memories of Childhood, Deep Water and Lost Spring thoroughly as they have themes relevant to real life problems/ situations.

• Questions are expected from the chapters included this year in the syllabus like Poets and Pancake, Interview, Journey to the End of the Earth and Poem- A Road side Stand. Do prepare them well.

• Identify tone of the poet, writer, themes and sub themes and write them in the answers wherever needed.

• Prepare character sketches of the main characters of the story or play and do substantiate them with the reference from the text

Reading Comprehension Tips:

• Two passages of ten marks each would be the part of reading section with a combination of MCQs and non MCQs. Read the passage twice keeping in mind the main ideas conveyed.

• In Case based passage, interprete the given pie chart, graph, table, visual correctly as 1/ 2 questions would be based on the visual provided with the passage

• While reading questions, pay attention on words like DO NOT, IS NOT, NOT used as the expected answer is the odd one out of the given options.

• Vocab words are usually tricky. The question may include word formation, meaning, synonym or antonym.