CBSE Class 10 Result: Experts give tips on staying sane on result day

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education declared class XII board examination results yesterday and will be declaring class X results today, i.e. July 15. While the results delight some students, many students end up feeling depressed and disappointed after results.

Not everyone fails to clear the exam, but most students fail to feel elated as toppers shine through with their success stories. Not long after the result was announced on Monday, an 18-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide in Chandigarh.

Before students lose their confidence and take up such harsh steps like every year, we urge families to deal with all such emotions beforehand.

Parents must note that according to NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), every hour, at least, one student commits suicides and 28 suicides each day are recorded on an average.

As guided by experts, this is how you can turn the result day around and ensure healthy and happy kids:

Warning signs, get psychiatrist help if you notice

· Long lasting sadness or irritability or anger.

· Low mood (even if the mood is not good, like if it is good to talk to your best friend and then get back the mood)

· Excessive fear, or anxiety (too much fear, tension or excessive thinking)

· Frequent complaints of physical symptoms, such as headaches and stomach aches;

· Sleep and/or appetite problems like sleeping too much or too little, nightmares, or sleepwalking

· Distance from the society for a long period (not meeting, talking to and ignoring people)

· Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits (too much difference in daily routine)

· Addiction (addiction to any particular task or substance)