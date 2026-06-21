 CBN Seizes 115 kg Opium On Agra-Jaipur Highway, One Held
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CBN Seizes 115 kg Opium On Agra-Jaipur Highway, One Held

The CBN Madhya Pradesh unit seized 115.160 kg of illicit opium from a Hyundai Creta at the Sikandra toll plaza on the Agra-Jaipur Highway. Acting on CBN Neemuch intelligence, a special team tracked the vehicle over a 2,000 km route from Guwahati to Jodhpur. One person was arrested under the NDPS Act after 109 packets were found.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
CBN Seizes 115 kg Opium On Agra-Jaipur Highway, One Held
CBN Seizes 115 kg Opium On Agra-Jaipur Highway, One Held | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, seized 115.160 kg of illicit opium and arrested one person during a major operation on the Agra-Jaipur Highway.

Acting on intelligence developed by CBN Neemuch, officials learned that a large consignment of opium was being transported from Guwahati to Jodhpur in a Hyundai Creta bearing a Jharkhand registration number.

A special team was deployed on June 19 and tracked the vehicle over a route spanning nearly 2,000 km before intercepting it at the Sikandra toll plaza on the Agra-Jaipur Highway in the early hours of Saturday.

During a search conducted under the NDPS Act, officials recovered 109 packets containing 115.160 kg of opium concealed in three sacks in the vehicle's trunk.

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Investigators said perfume had been sprayed inside the vehicle in an attempt to mask the smell of the contraband.

The accused was arrested and the opium, along with the vehicle, was seized.

Preliminary investigation indicates the consignment was being smuggled from Guwahati to Jodhpur.

Perfume Sprayed to Mask the Odor

According to CBN officials, the smugglers had sprayed a large amount of perfume inside the vehicle to mask the smell of the opium and mislead investigative agencies. However, the smuggling attempt was thwarted thanks to vigilant monitoring and precise intelligence.

Investigative Agencies Probing the Network

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The CBN is now working to identify other individuals, including suppliers and recipients linked to this smuggling network.

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