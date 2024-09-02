CBN Madhya Pradesh Seizes Over 1,270 Kg Of Poppy Straw & Opium In Major Anti-Narcotics Operation; Accused Arrested

Seized narcotics drugs |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Madhya Pradesh Unit seized 1,273.740 kg of CPS poppy straw and 2 kg of opium and arrested seven smugglers across five cases.

Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a Tata Container Truck on the Digaon Mali-Kachanara Road near Jaggakhedi, recovering 941 kg of poppy straw hidden in a cavity. Two suspects were apprehended during this operation. In a separate incident on the same day, CBN officials stopped a Mahindra Bolero Pickup and a motorcycle on the Garoth-Shamgarh road, seizing 72.500 kg of poppy straw and arresting two more individuals.

Earlier in August, CBN officials also intercepted a motorcycle in Chittaurgarh, recovering 2.032 kg of opium and a car, which contained 183.500 kg of poppy straw with the arrest of a smuggler. On August 13, a joint team of the CBN, Jaora Cell along with CBN Mandsaur III Division intercepted a pickup and motorcycle near International Noble Public School on Deepakheda-Satakhedi Road, Satakhedi village and recovered a total of eight bags of poppy straw weighing 76.740 kg with 2 arrests. Further investigations were under progress.

CBN remains vigilant in its mission to enforce the nation's drug laws and will continue to pursue all leads and intelligence with the utmost diligence. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking to CBN.