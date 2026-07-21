CBN Busts MP Drug Racket, Seizes 1,093 Kg Poppy Husk | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit, seized 1,093.090 kg of poppy husk and arrested three accused in two separate anti-smuggling operations in Mandsaur and Neemuch on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint CBN team raided a house in Akli village of Mandsaur district during the first operation and recovered 898.180 kg of poppy husk stored in 46 sacks.

Officials also seized a grinding machine allegedly used to convert the contraband into powder for trafficking. They arrested the house owner under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the second operation, CBN officials intercepted a car and a motorcycle on the Manasa-Rampura bypass near Piplon village in Neemuch district.

They alleged that the motorcycle was escorting the car carrying the contraband. A search of the car led to the seizure of 194.910 kg of poppy husk, and officials confiscated both vehicles. They also arrested two accused.

CBN officials said they are continuing the investigation to identify others linked to the trafficking network.

Manasa police seize poppy husk, arrest smuggler

Manasa police arrested a man and seized 41.2 kg of illegal poppy husk and a car during an anti-narcotics operation under the state's anti-drug campaign.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint near Bheru Bavji at Akhepur Bawda Phanta on the Diken road on Monday. They intercepted a car and recovered 41.2 kg of poppy husk from the vehicle.

Police identified the accused as Pappulal Gehlot, a resident of Borkhedi Paneri under Neemuch City police station.

They arrested him and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said they are questioning him to identify his alleged associates involved in the smuggling network.

Manasa police station in-charge Nilesh Awasthi led the operation under the guidance of SP Rajesh Vyas, ASP Hemlata Agrawal and SDOP Shabera Ansari.