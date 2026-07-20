Indore Police Lead Massive Car And Bike Rally To Promote Drug-Free Society | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bikers and car enthusiasts joined the city police's "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" anti-drug campaign as an awareness rally travelled from Indore to Mandu on Sunday.

Organised with Shyam Tata Motors and several car and biking groups, the rally saw 110 cars, more than 100 sports bikes and around 750 participants.

It was flagged off by DCP (Zone-2) Aman Singh Rathore, who led participants in a pledge to stay away from drugs and promote an addiction-free lifestyle.

The rally began from Bicholi Mardana and passed through major city roads before reaching Mandu. Vehicles displayed anti-drug banners and posters urging people to help build a drug-free society.

Police said the campaign will continue with the support of social organisations, institutions, youth groups and citizens to spread awareness about drug abuse.

Excise dept spreads anti-drug message

The State Excise Department organised an awareness programme under "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0" for competitive exam aspirants to highlight the harmful effects of addiction.

Assistant District Excise Officer (ADEO) Kamlesh Solanki urged students to stay focused on their goals and avoid drugs and alcohol, saying discipline and a healthy lifestyle are key to success.

Excise Sub-Inspector Ashish Jain said addiction affects health, confidence and future opportunities, urging students to spread awareness and become ambassadors for a drug-free society.

Sub-Inspector Triambika Sharma also appealed to students to stay away from drugs. The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge to remain addiction-free and support the nationwide campaign.

Cycle rally promotes drug-free society

As part of the "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" campaign, the Madhya Pradesh Police Narcotics Wing organised a public awareness cycle rally in Indore.

The rally was flagged off by Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Hada and saw around 200 cyclists participate, spreading the message of a drug-free society.