CBN ACTION: 16 kg opium, 600 kg poppy straw, Rs 2.5L seized in Neemuch; 1 held

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a special crackdown on drug traffickers and smugglers, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, based on specific intelligence, searched a house in village Shri Pura, tehsil Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh and seized 34 bags of poppy straw weighing around 600 kilograms, 16 kilograms of opium and Rs 2.5 lakh cash.

Narcotics commissioner of India, Rajesh F Dhabre has given instructions to CBN field units to organise a special anti-drug drive, considering the upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states. He has directed officers of CBN to monitor the sensitive routes and areas prone to drug trafficking.

Accordingly, after receiving specific intelligence that a person who was a resident of village Shri Pura, tehsil Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh, was having opium secreted at his residence and was involved in illicit smuggling and transportation of opium and poppy straw, teams consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch and CBN Singoli were formed and dispatched in early hours of January 29 and the suspected house in the village was raided which resulted in the recovery.

One vehicle (Mahindra Pick up) which was used for transportation of the contraband drugs was also seized, under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. One person has been detained. Further investigation is in progress.

290 gm heroin seized

Officers CBN, Madhya Pradesh unit, intercepted a Maruti Swift car and recovered 290 grams of heroin powder.

On receipt of intelligence that a person in Swift Dezire vehicle would be carrying contraband drugs from Mandsaur to Ujjain, teams of officers from Preventive & Intelligence Cell, Joara and, Preventive & Intelligence Cell, Ratlam were formed and dispatched towards Dodar Toll Naka, Joara at around 8:15 pm on January 29.

Officers waited at the toll naka and observed one suspicious Swift vehicle parked just before the toll naka. One officer went to examine the vehicle. Its number matched the number mentioned in secret information.

On seeing the officer, the vehicle immediately took a ëUí turn and accelerated towards Mandsaur. The officers of CBN chased and intercepted the vehicle near Kachnara Dera. The vehicle was thoroughly searched, and a packet containing light brownish powder suspected to be heroin was recovered from it.

On questioning, the driver of the vehicle stated that the suspected material was indeed heroin. The vehicle along with the contraband drug has been seized and the person has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Further investigation is under process.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:40 PM IST