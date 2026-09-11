CBI Arrests CBN Inspector Siddharth Srivastava Over Corruption Complaint Linked To Digital Transactions In MP’s Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Patna arrested Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) inspector Siddharth Srivastava in Neemuch following a corruption complaint linked to digital transactions.

The officer was produced before the Neemuch district court on Friday after undergoing a medical examination.

Public prosecutor Chanchal Kumar Baheti said the CBI sought transit remand to take Srivastava to Patna for further investigation. The court proceedings were underway when this report was filed.

According to information, the CBI team carried out searches at the CBN premises and a location linked to the officer late Thursday night.

Srivastava was subsequently brought to Neemuch Cantt police station, where legal formalities were completed. Police took him to the district hospital under security on Friday before producing him in court.

Sources said the case relates to a complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act concerning digital transactions.

There has also been talk of an alleged Rs 30 lakh deal and recovery of around Rs 4 lakh during the action, besides the possible involvement of a middleman.

However, the CBI has not officially confirmed these details. Neither the CBI nor CBN officials have stated the case.