 CAUTION: Traffic Rules Flouted By Public Representatives During Tiranga Yatra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCAUTION: Traffic Rules Flouted By Public Representatives During Tiranga Yatra

CAUTION: Traffic Rules Flouted By Public Representatives During Tiranga Yatra

Hundreds seen without helmets. The event, flagged off by SDM BS Kalesh from the Bhikangaon police station, saw a large turnout, including officers and prominent citizens.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
CAUTION: Traffic Rules Flouted By Public Representatives During Tiranga Yatra | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A Tiranga Yatra, organised to spread the message of patriotism and encourage the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, witnessed significant traffic rule violations as hundreds of public representatives and city workers rode motorcycles without helmets. The event, flagged off by SDM BS Kalesh from the Bhikangaon police station, saw a large turnout, including officers and prominent citizens.

However, the enthusiasm was marred by the blatant disregard for traffic laws, with most participants neglecting to wear helmets during the rally. The Yatra, which travelled through the main roads of the city including Soni Colony, Freeganj, Bhola Chowk, Khedaapati Hanuman Mandir, Gandhi Chowk Jhirnya Road, and Darji Mohalla, aimed to inspire the community by garlanding the statue of Shaheed Azad Chandrashekhar at the bus stand.

FPJ Shorts
Each Orchestra Has Its Own Personality, Its Own Flexibility: Maestro Zubin Mehta
Each Orchestra Has Its Own Personality, Its Own Flexibility: Maestro Zubin Mehta
NO SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA: 'Disqualified' Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Petition vs UWW Dismissed By CAS
NO SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA: 'Disqualified' Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Petition vs UWW Dismissed By CAS
President Droupadi Murmu Awards Vayu Sena Medal To IAF Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav For Heroic Flood Rescue In Kangra
President Droupadi Murmu Awards Vayu Sena Medal To IAF Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav For Heroic Flood Rescue In Kangra
Mumbai: MMRDA Fines Contractor Strabag ₹1 Crore For Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road; RTI Exposes Quality Issues
Mumbai: MMRDA Fines Contractor Strabag ₹1 Crore For Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road; RTI Exposes Quality Issues
Read Also
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Jabalpur Police Leads Bike Rally To Boost Awareness Ahead Of Independence...
article-image

While the rally succeeded in promoting the patriotic spirit, it raised concerns about the double standards in enforcing traffic regulations, as common citizens are often fined for such violations.

SDM BS Kalesh, who addressed the participants, emphasised the importance of celebrating Independence Day with pride and adhering to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Tehsildar Ravindra Chauhan, police station in-charge Meena Karnawat, CMO Ravikant Magdare, and other district officers participated in the event. However, the widespread helmetless riding during the rally has sparked criticism, highlighting the need for equal enforcement of traffic laws, regardless of one’s status.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani SP Puneet Gehlot Honoured With President’s Gallantry Medal For...

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani SP Puneet Gehlot Honoured With President’s Gallantry Medal For...

CAUTION: Traffic Rules Flouted By Public Representatives During Tiranga Yatra

CAUTION: Traffic Rules Flouted By Public Representatives During Tiranga Yatra

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram’s Home Guard Shyam Singh Rajput Selected For President's Home Guard &...

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram’s Home Guard Shyam Singh Rajput Selected For President's Home Guard &...

Congress Opposes MP Government's Decision To Include RSS-Linked Authors' Books In College...

Congress Opposes MP Government's Decision To Include RSS-Linked Authors' Books In College...

Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood Songs To Pep Up Your August 15 Instagram Reels & Stories

Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood Songs To Pep Up Your August 15 Instagram Reels & Stories