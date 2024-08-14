CAUTION: Traffic Rules Flouted By Public Representatives During Tiranga Yatra | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A Tiranga Yatra, organised to spread the message of patriotism and encourage the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, witnessed significant traffic rule violations as hundreds of public representatives and city workers rode motorcycles without helmets. The event, flagged off by SDM BS Kalesh from the Bhikangaon police station, saw a large turnout, including officers and prominent citizens.

However, the enthusiasm was marred by the blatant disregard for traffic laws, with most participants neglecting to wear helmets during the rally. The Yatra, which travelled through the main roads of the city including Soni Colony, Freeganj, Bhola Chowk, Khedaapati Hanuman Mandir, Gandhi Chowk Jhirnya Road, and Darji Mohalla, aimed to inspire the community by garlanding the statue of Shaheed Azad Chandrashekhar at the bus stand.

While the rally succeeded in promoting the patriotic spirit, it raised concerns about the double standards in enforcing traffic regulations, as common citizens are often fined for such violations.

SDM BS Kalesh, who addressed the participants, emphasised the importance of celebrating Independence Day with pride and adhering to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Tehsildar Ravindra Chauhan, police station in-charge Meena Karnawat, CMO Ravikant Magdare, and other district officers participated in the event. However, the widespread helmetless riding during the rally has sparked criticism, highlighting the need for equal enforcement of traffic laws, regardless of one’s status.