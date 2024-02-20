Caught On The Wrong Foot: Police Raids Club, Found 250 Drinking Liquor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy-duty police force from four police stations raided COD club which was operating by grossly violating the time limit in Vijay Nagar police station area late on Sunday night. The police detained the owner and some employees of the club for operating it till late night. The cops have taken action under prohibitory sections. The police reached outside the club around 2 am and the club employee misled them and did not allow them to enter the club for more than one-and-half hours.

The police entered the club around 4 am and found around 250 people drinking liquor inside the club. The police allowed all of them to go home. The prescribed time limit of operating the club is till 12 am and the police received information that the club was operating after the scheduled time period. ACP Vijay Nagar Krishnalal Chandani said that they received information that the COD club used to operate after its prescribed time limit. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the club and found around 250 people drinking liquor inside the club.

Initially, the club employees did not open the lock for more than one-and-half hours, later they opened the lock and police entered the club. The police took action under prohibitory sections and detained the owner and some of the club’s employees.