Cattle Remains And Meat-Cutting Tools Recovered During Joint Raid | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in the Meghnagar area of Jhabua district after fresh allegations of cow slaughter surfaced in the Jamania compartment of the Rambhapur forest range, months after a similar incident was reported in Sajeli Nania village.

Acting on a tip-off late on Friday night, a joint team of police, revenue and forest officials conducted a raid near Church Faliya in Jamania.

During the operation, officials recovered cattle remains, sharp meat-cutting tools and other materials concealed in bushes inside the forest area.

According to officials, the suspects fled deeper into the forest before they could be apprehended. A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest those involved.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from residents and Hindu organisations, which alleged that repeated cases of cow slaughter are taking place in the region.

They also claimed that illegal encroachments and unauthorised structures in forest areas are providing shelter to offenders.

As a precautionary measure, heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

Police have registered a case under the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant provisions of BNS. Further investigation is underway.