Cattle market shut in Khetia

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 08:59 PM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fear of lumpy Virus, cattle market situated in Khetia, a village close to Maharashtra border has been closed till further orders. This action has been taken by Khetia municipal council after getting the information from the government.

Following this, officials who were present at the market requested people who came from far and wide to sell or buy animals to return as they were not aware of the decision.

Dr Inder Singh Dohra, a veterinarian, said that the lumpy virus is fatal and the market has been closed as a precaution. Cattle owners have been asked to contact the veterinary hospital as soon as the symptoms of the disease are seen in the animals.

