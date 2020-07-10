Cat fight in the wild: Two leopards get into a deadly fight, leaving one severely injured

An adult leopard was rescued by forest officials saving the majestic wildcat from losing its life in infighting. A team led by forest ranger Suresh Barole reached Nayapura, Indore after hearing about a leopard in the area.

The leopard was found injured and bleeding from its mouth. Sharing details about the operation, Barole said, “A wildlife volunteer Rohitansh Pandey and villagers informed us about the leopard around 1:00 am.”

As per information, two leopards were seen fighting each other in Nayapura village.

“One of them was injured badly and hence, we had to rescue him to save his life,” Barole said.

Forest officials of Conservator of Forest flying squad and Indore range rescued the injured leopard at around 2:40 am and brought it to Indore Zoo for treatment.

Suresh Barole Range Officer headed the Indore team with deputy range officer Rajesh Nagwade and led the operation with Shiva Panchal, Mahesh Malviya, Amit Nigam and Nilesh Panekar.

The flying squad included Rajesh Nangwade, Satya Shiva Panchal, Mahesh Malviya, Nilesh Kumar Pane Kar and Amit Nigam.

The rescue operation was one of the longest operations as it was difficult to calmly approach the injured leopard, said Barole. He added that an injured leopard has a higher chance of attacking a human.

“He was scared and injured, so luring him in the cage for rescue was a typical task and we attempted different techniques,” Barole said.