CAT-2022: Registrations begin on August 3, exam on November 27

CAT- 2022 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited notification for Common Admission Test (CAT), a gateway to 20 IIMs and over 100 non-IIM institutes, is out. The registration for CAT-2022 would start at 10 am on August 3 and would continue till 5 pm on September 14 whereas the exam would be held on November 27.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, which has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CAT-2022, released the notification as well as information brochure at the official website -- iimcat.ac.in -- on Sunday. The official CAT-2022 website has also been activated on Sunday.

The notification and brochure carry information related to eligibility, registration, exam date, admit card, centres etc.

The exam will be conducted in three sessions, including Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).

Highlights

Registration opens on August 3, 2022

Last date for registration is September 14, 2022

Exam on November 27

Number of CAT exam slots: Three sessions

Registration Fees is Rs 2300; increased by Rs 100 from last year

Exam centres in 150 cities, reduced from 156 centres last year

CAT admit cards download dates from October 27 to November 27

Results Date: Second week of Jan 2023

Eligibility: Candidates with 50 per cent marks in graduation can apply

20 IIMs and over 100 non-IIMs institutes to accept CAT scores for admission