Cash, Gold And Silver Jewellery Turn 300-Year-Old Mahalaxmi Temple Into Kubera's Treasure During Diwali In MP's Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Goddess Mahalaxmi temple at Manak Chowk in Ratlam takes on the appearance of Kubera's treasure during Diwali, with devotees' currency notes, cash and gold and silver jewellery used for decoration instead of conventional adornments.

The valuables are not permanent donations. Temple management records deposits and, after Deepotsav, returns them to devotees against tokens or registration, along with a 'Kuber Potli'.

Temple priest Ashwin Pandit said the temple is more than 300 years old. Devotee Pandit Prakash Joshi said local tradition links the practice to Ratlam state's founder Maharaja Ratan Singh Rathore, who reportedly offered jewellery from the royal treasury to the Goddess for five days during Diwali.

Joshi said the idol holds Kubera's bundle in its hand, adding to the tradition's religious significance. Ashwin Pandit said the 'Kuber Potli' given to devotees contains worship material and a coin touched by Mataji as a symbol of prosperity.

Deposits begin from Sharad Purnima, while special decoration starts on Dhanteras and continues through the five-day Deepotsav.

Businessmen bring cash and account-related offerings, while families deposit jewellery. After the festival, many preserve returned notes or the 'Kuber Potli' at home or business premises as symbols of faith and prosperity.