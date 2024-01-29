Cases Of Mumps On Rise In MP's Dhulkot: Mumps Outbreak Hits Dawatia Girls Hostel

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): At Dawatia girls hostel in tribal-dominated Dhulkot area, students have been grappling with a surge in mumps cases, a viral infection caused by a paramyxovirus.

As per report, at least 40 children have been identified as suffering from the virus, with 10 cases confirmed positive. The Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Caste Welfare Department operates the hostel for students from classes 1 to 12.

The infected children, who are currently isolated within the hostel premises, showed symptoms around 10 days ago. The hostel management initially overlooked the symptoms.

The virus, known for its quick spread, is transmitted through direct contact with the saliva of an infected person, often through coughing, sneezing or talking. It can also be contracted by sharing food and water or by touching objects contaminated with an infected person's saliva.

The health department has taken swift action by organising a testing camp, isolating the infected children and sending samples for testing. Around 10 students tested positive on Saturday night. In response to the outbreak, the department has issued an alert for the entire district, urging field staff to conduct tests for mumps and identify children showing symptoms.

The symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness and swollen, tender salivary glands. The department has emphasised the need for vigilance and preventive measures to curb its further spread.