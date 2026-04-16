Caretaker Flees With Jewellery Of 95-Year-Old In Indore; Police Register Case | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A caretaker assigned to look after a bedridden senior citizen allegedly stole gold jewellery and fled the residence in the Vijay Nagar police station area.

The victim, a 95-year-old man residing in Scheme No. 74, has struggled to walk due to age-related ailments, prompting his family to employ a caretaker and a nurse for his care.

According to the police, the complainant, Akhil Sharma, reported that the incident occurred on Apr 12, 2026, when the family was away. Taking advantage of the situation, the suspect, identified as Rhythm, alias Sonu, a resident of Amar Tekri, waited for the elderly man to fall asleep after his evening medication. Rhythm then allegedly removed a gold ring from the victim’s finger and made off with other valuable ornaments worth Rs 2 to 3 lakh.

The theft was discovered late at night when the family returned to find the house unattended. Suspicions deepened the following day when neither the caretaker nor the nurse reported for work. Upon inspection, the family realised the jewellery had been stolen.

Police have registered a case against Rhythm under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are also investigating the involvement of the nurse, who remains missing.

Similar cases remain unsolved

On Apr 12, 2026, a caretaker hired through an online agency allegedly drugged a businessman’s family and fled with gold jewellery in the Dwarkapuri police station area. A similar case was reported earlier in the Palasia area. A theft of valuables worth Rs 1 crore by a Nepali domestic help in the Tejaji Nagar area also remains unsolved.