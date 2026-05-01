Car Rams Into Indore's Palasia Police Station Wall As High-speed Turn Goes Wrong |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car lost control, hit a city bus stop, and crashed into the Palasia police station boundary wall in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The incident, which occurred around 2.30 am, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the car travelling at high speed from Saket Nagar toward Guitar Square. As it approached the police station, the driver attempted a sharp left turn but lost control. The vehicle ran over the footpath, hitting the city bus stop poles before crashing into the outer wall of the police station with such force that a portion of the structure collapsed.

Car |

Police personnel rushed out of the building after hearing the loud noise. The car is registered to Mahesh Sutar, a resident of Piploda in Ratlam.

Wall |

Assistant commissioner of police Tushar Singh said there were four occupants in the car at the time of the crash. Some of the individuals sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital. A case is being registered against the driver under relevant sections for causing an accident, Singh said.

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He added that preliminary investigations do not suggest the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Instead, the accident appears to have been caused by the driver losing control while attempting a high-speed turn.