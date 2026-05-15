Car Occupants Assault Petrol Pump, Employee In Mandleshwar | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered an FIR against three unidentified car occupants on Thursday night for allegedly assaulting a petrol pump employee and attempting to run him over following a dispute over diesel availability at a fuel station in Avaliya village on the Mhow-Mandleshwar-Jam Road.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, around 4:20 pm, when the suspects arrived at the station and demanded diesel. Pump employee Sawan Chauhan, 25, informed the men that the pump had run out of fuel. Enraged by the refusal, the suspects allegedly abused Chauhan, grabbed him by the throat, and assaulted him.

Police said the driver then attempted to run Chauhan over when he tried to escape to contact his employer. Other employees intervened, and the suspects fled towards Mandleshwar.

CCTV cameras at the pump and footage from the Choli Toll Plaza captured the vehicle, helping police identify the Uttar Pradesh-registered car. Police registered a case under Sections 296(b), 115(2), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS. Station In-charge Pankaj Tiwari said police are examining footage and efforts are underway to arrest the suspects.