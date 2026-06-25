Car Lifted 40 Feet, Then Burst During Muharram Procession In Barnagar | FP photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video from Barnagar in Ujjain district has triggered outrage after a car was lifted nearly 40 feet by a crane during a Muharram procession, before firecrackers inside the vehicle created the appearance of an explosion.

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against organisers Shoaib Khan, Talim Khan, Zahid Khan and crane owner Gopal Mali after the video went viral.

The case was registered under sections 125, 285, 286 and 287 of the BNS. Police said more people may face action.

According to investigators, the procession from Adan locality featured the stunt before a large gathering.

The car, bearing the words "Le Phir Aa Gaye", was hoisted by a crane while two youths waved red flags. Smoke, sparks and shattered glass created the impression of a blast.

ASP Karan Deep Singh said preliminary findings suggested rocket-style firecrackers placed inside the closed vehicle caused gas buildup, shattering the windows.

He said police had permitted only the procession and not any hazardous display. He added that investigators believe the stunt formed part of a competition among local akhadas seeking public attention and social media visibility.

Police also examined videos posted on the Instagram account "Parvez Edits_2.0", which reportedly features similar stunts.

Videos linked to Hussaini Akhada in Shahjalalpura have also surfaced, raising concerns about crowd safety, event permissions and reckless conduct.

Although no injuries or deaths were reported, police said the stunt could have caused a major tragedy because hundreds of people had gathered nearby.

Investigators said further inquiries were underway, and action would be taken against everyone found responsible under the law accordingly.