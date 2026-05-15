Campaign Launched To Curb Post-Class 12 Student Dropout Rates | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Educational teams are actively contacting local school students to guide them regarding admissions

In a major push to address the rising dropout numbers after Class 12 and let students know more about government colleges in Indore, the Higher Education Department has officially launched the second phase of the College Chalo Abhiyan.

While the first phase was successfully carried out in December to initiate early student contact, this current phase focuses heavily on active ground outreach and direct registration.

Statistics show that more than half of undergraduate seats in the state frequently remain vacant as students pull out of mainstream higher education after school.

To combat this issue, institutions like the Prime Minister College of Excellence, Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, have deployed 11 specialised professor teams across 20 regional schools.

These teams are tracking down passing students, identifying dropouts with help from NCC and NSS volunteers and introducing them to lucrative government welfare schemes, subsidised fee structures, and housing assistance. To simplify enrollment, campus help desks are actively offering real-time technical support via the official ePravesh portal and ePravesh app.