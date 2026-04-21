Call It Indian Cinema, Not Bollywood: Actor Anupam Kher Urges Industry Unity In Indore Interaction |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher, while on a visit to Indore for a private function, shared his views on the evolving landscape of the film industry, the culture of social media and his fondness for the city.

Known for his candid opinions, Kher interacted with the media to reflect on his journey and address current narratives surrounding the industry.

Q: What brings you to the city and how do you feel about visiting Indore?

A: It is always a pleasure to come to Indore. The city has a special warmth and energy; people here are extremely welcoming and the atmosphere always feels positive.

Q: OTT platforms are growing very rapidly. Do you think this trend will continue?

A: Look at Doordarshan — it is still running even today. Gradually, people get used to new platforms. OTT is similar. It is a good development because it creates more opportunities, especially for the younger generation of actors, writers and filmmakers.

Q: There have been rumours regarding the film Dhurandhar being a propaganda. What is your take?

A: First of all, I am not even a part of Dhurandhar. The director, Aditya Dhar, is a good friend. Sometimes trolls create unnecessary narratives. When they fail to understand the truth or cannot accept it, they call it propaganda. People should focus on facts rather than rumours; it is high time to tell trolls to rest in peace.

Q: You are often connected with the youth through your acting school. What do you think about Generation Z?

A: I learn a lot from Generation Z. Every generation has its own strengths and perspectives. Instead of over analysing or comparing generations, we should respect each one and learn from them.

Q: Actor Rajpal Yadav recently said Bollywood is vast, but he sometimes feels alone. What is your view?

A: Yadav is a wonderful actor and a great admirer of my work. Being alone is not necessarily a negative thing. Sometimes it simply means you are different from the crowd, and individuality should always be appreciated.

Q: There is often a debate about Bollywood versus regional film industries. What is your perspective?

A: I believe we should call it Indian cinema. A film made in India is an Indian film. There is no need to divide it into Bollywood, Tollywood or any other labels. Cinema ultimately represents the culture and creativity of the entire country.