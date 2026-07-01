Call For Urgent Road Repairs, Quality Construction: Justice Sapre | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, head of the Supreme Court-appointed Road Safety Committee, on Tuesday directed all road construction agencies to strictly follow prescribed standards and expedite the identification and rectification of accident-prone black spots.

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Justice Sapre ordered an immediate survey of potholes and directed authorities to begin repair work without delay.

He stressed that future road projects must prioritise quality construction to prevent potholes and adopt designs that minimise the creation of black spots.

The meeting was attended by Collector Shivam Verma, IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Tripathi, IDA CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade, Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, Smart City CEO Arth Jain, Additional IMC Commissioner Akash Singh and other officials.

Justice Sapre said Indore, known nationally for cleanliness, should now strive to become the country's leading city in road safety.

He urged educational institutions, government departments, the police and social organisations to make road safety a mass movement and encourage every citizen to become a "Road Safety Brand Ambassador".

He said road safety is a shared responsibility, not just that of the government.

Saving even one life, he said, would be the greatest service to humanity, and called for collective efforts to improve awareness and compliance with traffic rules.