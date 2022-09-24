Call for Taal bandh on Sunday against robbery at temple

Taal / Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Manuniya Mahadev temple committee have called for a city bandh on Sunday against the city police's failure to find thieves who stole temple valuables recently.

According to the aggrieved committee members and the devotees of Lord Shiva, four days ago three masked thieves entered the temple's premises around 2 am and tried to break the lock of the money donation box placed outside the main door.

When they failed to break it, they smashed the main door where the idol is placed and took away the silver used in decoration and gold jewellery locked in the cupboard near the idol. A case was registered at Tal police station. Station in-charge Nagesh Yadav had promised to catch the miscreants as soon as possible. But, to date, the police have not been able to make any headway.