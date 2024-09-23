 Call For Division Status Gains Momentum In Mandsaur
Call For Division Status Gains Momentum In Mandsaur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for making Mandsaur a separate divisional headquarters has again gained momentum. Known in ancient times as Dashpur, this region has a rich legacy of resilience, having historically defeated invaders and played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

However, since independence, Mandsaur has faced numerous challenges in securing basic rights and infrastructure improvements, including the establishment of educational institutions, transportation facilities and industrial development. The district is recognised for its leadership in soybean, garlic and opium production and it boasts the largest government college in the Ujjain division, which serves a significant number of students across various disciplines.

Despite these strengths, the region has struggled to meet its developmental needs, with many projects still incomplete or pending. The current political climate is particularly favourable for Mandsaur's aspirations. The local MLA, representing a reserved seat, holds a key position as the finance minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha MP has achieved unprecedented electoral success, winning the highest vote count in Mandsaur's history for three consecutive terms. With a population exceeding 1.35 million and an area of about 10,000 square km, Mandsaur encompasses 955 villages across four assembly constituencies. The demand for divisional status is not just a matter of administrative convenience. It represents a crucial step towards unlocking further development and ensuring that the region's needs are met effectively.

