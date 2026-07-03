Cage Set Up For Dog-Killer Leopard In Pansemal Forest Range | FP photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Department on Friday installed a cage in Kansul village under the Pansemal forest range to capture a leopard that allegedly killed a dog a day earlier, triggering fear among farmers and labourers working in nearby fields.

The department acted after villagers submitted a memorandum to Range Officer Rev Singh Dawar and Deputy Ranger Raju Patil, urging immediate measures to prevent further movement of the leopard in the area.

Deputy Ranger Raju Patil, accompanied by forest personnel Santosh Alune and Pawan Satote, reached the village and installed the cage in an agricultural field. Officials placed a live goat inside the cage as bait to trap the animal.

The forest team also interacted with farmers and advised them to remain vigilant while working in fields.

Officials urged residents to avoid venturing out alone during the early morning and evening hours, when leopard movement is more likely.

Local farmers, including Diliprao Shitole and Nayansingh Rajput, remained present during the operation.

Forest officials also appealed to livestock owners and villagers to stay alert at night and immediately report any leopard sighting or unusual animal movement to the department.